Newcastle takes advantage in Champions League race and Man United and Tottenham lose yet again

Advantage Newcastle in the race for the Champions League.

A 2-0 win against top-five rival Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday moved Newcastle closer to a return to European club soccer's top competition next term.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Eddie Howe's team leapfrogged Manchester City and is up to third in the standings.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s chances of a top-five finish were hit by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester.

The top five will qualify for the Champions League after England’s top flight was handed a bonus spot for its teams' performances in Europe this season.

Newcastle has second place in its sights after victory against 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali fired the home team ahead from close range in the second minute and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th, following a VAR review, for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Bruno Guimaraes’ dipping shot from distance in the 90th killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback.

Newcastle moved a point above City which was held 0-0 by last-placed Southampton on Saturday. It plays second-place Arsenal next week.

“We still have two games to go and lots of twists and turns that could be around the corner," said Howe. “We have to drive forward, reflect on our next game and make sure we’re ready for Arsenal because that is a very, very tough match. We know how tight it is with the teams around us, so we’re not taking anything for granted.”

As well as the top five, England will be represented by a sixth team in the Champions League next season after Manchester United and Tottenham advanced to an all-English Europa League final, with the winner also qualifying.

Based on domestic form, neither United nor Spurs look like Champions League material, with both losing again on Sunday.

With a club-record extending 17th loss in the Premier League, United was beaten by West Ham 2-0 at home and sits in 16th place.

It's worse for Tottenham - now down to 17th with a club record 20th loss in a Premier League campaign following a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.