NFL's best prepare to showcase talents at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

ORLANDO, Fl. - The National Football League's best have arrived in Orlando for a week of Pro Bowl activities.
Eighty-eight players are all set to suit up in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, but some are getting involved in the fun earlier.
The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown kicks off Wednesday, January 23 at noon and will include challenges such as precision passing, a best hands drill, a gridiron gauntlet and the classic fan favorite: dodgeball.
Some of the league's bigger stars like Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Andrew Luck of the Colts are expected to compete.
The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is already sold out, but fans can still get a glipse of the action at the team practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
You can watch the NFC practices:
- Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 24 at 11:30 a.m.
- Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m.
The AFC practices will be held:
- Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10:45 a.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 24 at 11:45 a.m.
- Friday, Jan. 25 at 11: 45 a.m.
Each team practice is at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex and is free. The NFC's practices will be held at Field 16 and the AFC's will be at Field 7.
