No. 11 Oklahoma travels with its defense again and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Oklahoma’s playmaking defense traveled great again Saturday, this time coming up with 17 points off three turnovers to shovel more chaos into the Southeastern Conference and the College Football Playoff pictures with a 23-21 upset of Alabama.

The 11th-ranked Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 11 CFP) backed up their win two weeks ago at Tennessee with an even bigger shocker — this time taking down the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-1, No. 4 CFP).

Eli Bowen returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown, Kip Lewis had two sacks and OU snapped 'Bama's 17-game home winning streak while handing its second-year coach, Kalen DeBoer, his first loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It probably won’t be a fatal blow for Alabama, but now the Tide face a must-win in two weeks against archrival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

And Suddenly, OU’s 23-6 loss to its own rival, Texas, feels like a lot longer than four weeks ago. The Sooners were a bubble team in last week’s CFP rankings but with this win, they feel like a playoff lock if they can take care of business at home against Missouri and LSU.

The Crimson Tide had a chance late, but Ty Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Ryan Williams fell incomplete.

The Sooners ran out the clock from there, setting off a raucous celebration by their visiting fans. Oklahoma — a 6-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook — managed just 212 yards of offense but had an interception and recovered two fumbles.

Oklahoma held Alabama to 57 yards over its last four drives, which proved to be the difference.

Quarterback John Mateer managed 161 total yards — 138 passing — and scored on the ground to lead Oklahoma’s offense. Simpson threw for 326 yards, with a touchdown to tight end Josh Cuevas and an interception. Daniel Hill scored twice for the Tide.

Alabama’s plus-10 turnover margin entering Saturday was fourth-best nationally and best in the SEC. But that didn’t matter to Oklahoma, which also had three takeaways in a victory at Tennessee last week.

Oklahoma has six takeaways in two games after getting just four in its previous seven. And the Sooners have scored 37 points off those turnovers.

Despite dominating in nearly every category, a series of errors by Alabama proved decisive. In addition to the turnovers, Alabama missed a 36-yard field goal and allowed a 46-yard punt return that set up Oklahoma’s first score.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: After teetering on the CFP bubble, a signature win for Oklahoma should solidify its spot with games remaining against Missouri and LSU.

Alabama: A number of potential deficiencies caught up to the Tide — in the running game, on the offensive line and on special teams.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Missouri next Saturday.

Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois next Saturday.

