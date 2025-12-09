No words this time, just a photo from Mohamed Salah as his Liverpool future hangs in doubt

MANCHESTER, England — With uncertainty hanging over his Liverpool career, Mohamed Salah sent out another message on Tuesday. This time without any words.

Following the fallout from his explosive comments on Saturday, Salah posted a picture for his 85 million followers across Instagram and X of him alone in the gym at Liverpool's training complex.

Sitting on a workout bench in front of a mirror, Salah is expressionless as he holds his phone up to take a selfie. Dropped from Liverpool's squad to play Inter Milan in the Champions League, the Egypt international showed he is still putting in the work at the gym after reporting for training.

It was certainly more subtle than the statement he issued after being dropped for the third game in a row as the defending Premier League champion drew 3-3 at Leeds on Saturday.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” he said during an impromptu interview with reporters outside the stadium.

Salah likely knew the severity of his words — coming at a point when Liverpool's title defense is unraveling by the week and there is mounting scrutiny of coach Arne Slot.

He was left out of the squad that traveled to Milan on Monday, with Slot saying he has "no clue" whether the Anfield icon would play again for the club.

“I cannot answer that question at this point in time,” Slot said. “I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think.”

Criticism was more fierce from Liverpool great and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football. ”Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I don’t think it was."

Carragher said Salah had chosen “to go for the manager and maybe try and get him sacked.”

Salah has established himself as one of Liverpool's greatest players — winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of other trophies.

Last season he was named player of the year for the third time after scoring 34 goals in all competitions and firing Liverpool to a record-equaling 20th league title.

He ended months of uncertainty when signing a two-year contract extension in April, reportedly making him the highest paid player in the club's history. But his form has dipped during a troubled start to the season for Liverpool, which has won just two of its last 10 league games.

Salah, who has four league goals in 13 appearances this term, was first dropped for the game against West Ham last month. He was then on the bench for the match against Sunderland and was an unused substitute at Leeds.

That led to his outburst — claiming he felt like "someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

He also said he doesn't have “any relationship” with Slot.

“It is not the first or last time a player who doesn’t play says something similar to what he did,” Slot said Monday. “But my reaction to that is clear and that’s why he is not here tonight.”

Salah is due to head off to the African Cup of Nations next week. He said he did not know what would happen while he was away.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.