Norway's Ingebrigtsen sets world record in the indoor mile days after Nuguse's mark

LIEVIN, France — (AP) — Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record in the indoor mile Thursday, beating Yared Nuguse's mark set just five days earlier at the Millrose Games.

The two-time Olympic champion also set the world indoor 1,500 meter record at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF in northern France.

Ingebrigtsen crossed the finish line in 3 minutes, 45.14 seconds, improving on Nuguse's 3:46.63 in New York. Along the way, he hit 1,500 meters in 3:29.63, taking almost a second off the mark he set on the same track in 2022.

“It feels amazing,” the 24-year-old Ingebrigtsen said in World Athletics' announcement of the records. “This is what happens in Lievin. I’m a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

Both records are subject to ratification.

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 meters at the Paris Olympics last summer after winning the 1500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

