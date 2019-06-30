Orlando City beats Crew 2-0

ong> - Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.
Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}