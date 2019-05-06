0 Orlando Pride Beat 1-0 By Houston Dash

HOUSTON (May 5, 2019) - Orlando Pride (0-4-1, 1 point) was shutout by the Houston Dash (2-1-1, 7 points) on Sunday night, as the side was unable to find the answer to an early goal from Kealia Ohai.



Pride forward Marta led the team with three shots, including one that was denied by the crossbar late in the first half. Orlando appeared to level the game in the 52nd minute but Rachel Hill was ruled offside after her goal.



Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner:

“We’ve done video work all week on that type of goal: ‘This is what they are going to do. This is how they attack you.’ We just don’t give ourselves an opportunity to get ahead in the game, we’re already down too early. So that’s the story of the game.”



Scoring Recap:



7’ Kealia Ohai (Sofia Huerta) - HOU 1, ORL 0

The Dash got on the board first after Kealia Ohai was sent down the right side on a long ball from Sofia Huerta. The Houston captain made a quick turn inside to her right foot, bending in a ball around the outstretched arms of Pride goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer.



Match Notes:

Rookie defender Erin Greening earned her first career NWSL start on Sunday, lining up at right back. It was Greening’s second ever appearance after earning 16 minutes in the Pride’s season opener against Portland.

Midfielder Abby Elinsky made her season debut for the Pride, coming in in the 70th minute for Rachel Hill. Elinsky made two appearances for the Pride in 2018 as a National Team Replacement Player.

Orlando played its first match of the season without its U.S. Women’s National Team players, who will be away from the team until the end of their run at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were all named to Jill Ellis’ 23-player roster on Thursday.

Alanna Kennedy wore the captain’s armband for the Pride on Sunday, marking the second time the Australian has captained Orlando.

Next Match:

The Pride return to Orlando for their next match, hosting Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of the 2019 season opener for both teams. The match will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11 at Orlando City Stadium.