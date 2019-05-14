0 Orlando Pride's Alanna Kennedy, Emily van Egmond Named to Australia's 2019 Women's World Cup Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 13, 2019) - On Monday evening, Australian Women’s National Team Head Coach Ante Milicic named the 23 players who will represent Australia at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this summer. Featured on Australia’s roster are two Orlando Pride players in midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Alanna Kennedy.



This summer, Australia will face Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in Group C at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Australia will open group play against Italy on June 9 (7 a.m. ET) at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. The Matildas then face Brazil on June 13 (12 p.m. ET) at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, followed by Jamaica on June 18 (3 p.m. ET) at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. The 2019 World Cup Final will take place on July 7 in Lyon.



Van Egmond, 25, will play in her third Women’s World Cup this summer. The midfielder scored one goal in three appearances during the 2011 Women’s World Cup, while appearing in all five of Australia’s matches in the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Van Egmond made her Australian senior debut in 2010 and has compiled 85 appearances for the Matildas since. In that time, van Egmond has scored 18 goals. The midfielder is in her second season with the Pride, currently with 22 appearances overall.



Kennedy, 24, will compete in her second World Cup this summer. In the 2015 Women’s World Cup, Kennedy appeared in all five matches, leading the Matildas to the World Cup quarterfinal where they eventually fell to Japan. Kennedy earned her first senior national team appearance in 2012 under former Orlando Pride Head Coach Tom Sermanni. The defender has played in 77 games, scoring seven goals in that time. Kennedy is in her third season with the Pride, currently with 49 appearances and eight goals scored including a bicycle kick against Reign FC this season.



Prior to the start of the World Cup, Australia will play a final tune-up friendly against the Netherlands on June 1 (12:15 p.m. ET) at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

