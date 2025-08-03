Sports

Osaka routs Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes to reach Montreal quarterfinals

Montreal Tennis Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after her win over Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during round of 16 match action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christinne Muschi/AP)

MONTREAL — (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Sunday with the second-fastest victory of her career, routing Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes in windy conditions.

Osaka, the Japanese star who was once No. 1 in the world, had a 42-minute victory in a 2016 event in Brazilin a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ana Sofia Sánchez.

Osaka reached the final eight of a WTA 1000 or Grand Slam event for the first time in 19 months. On Tuesday, she will face the winner of a night match between fifth-seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States and 10th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States also advanced, topping 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of Czechia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the windy afternoon session. The Australian Open champion will face the winner of a night match between second-seeded Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland and 16th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

