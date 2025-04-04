Ovechkin scores his 893rd goal. He needs 1 to tie Gretzky and 2 to break the NHL record

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin did not take long to move one goal away from tying and two from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight 3:52 into the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. He took a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banked the puck off the far post and Knight's back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin's personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner," started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!” before and after play resumed.

Ovechkin moved closer to making hockey history with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during the chase.

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have six games left in the regular season with a visit to the New York Islanders up next Sunday.

