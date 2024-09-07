Packers QB Jordan Love injured in closing seconds of loss to Eagles in Brazil

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.

Quarterback Jordan Love limped off the field with assistance after being injured in the final seconds of the Packers' 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love after the game.

“We know what kind of guy he is, how he approaches everything,” wide receiver Christian Watson said. “Whatever it is, I know he’s going to get through it. We’re going to get through it.”

The injury came just after Love had thrown a 33-yard completion to Jayden Reed to get the Packers near midfield. On the next play, Love faced major pressure from Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat as he threw a backward pass to Josh Jacobs.

Carter was lying down and had a hold of Love's left leg when Sweat pushed the quarterback to the ground.

The Packers now anxiously await word on the severity of his injury.

Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension this summer after leading the NFL's youngest team to the playoffs last season, his first as a starter. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while helping the Packers finish 10-9.

The only other quarterbacks ever to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in their first season making multiple starts were Kurt Warner in 1999 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018. The only quarterbacks to throw more than 32 touchdown passes in their first season with multiple starts were Mahomes (50), Warner (41) and Daunte Culpepper (33 in 2000).

Love's emergence was the chief reason why the Packers entered the season believing they had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

“That’s the franchise right there,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said. “Hopefully, he can be back next week and he can be all right.”

The Packers don't have much experience behind Love.

Malik Willis took over for Love for the final 6 seconds and was sacked before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play.. The Packers sent a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans last week to acquire Willis and make him their backup quarterback.

Willis has made three career starts, all in his rookie season of 2022. He didn't throw for as many as 100 yards in any of those games.

Green Bay also has 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford on its practice squad.

