Packers QB Love available to play; CB Jaire Alexander out Sunday against Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is returning on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two games with a knee injury.

The Packers didn't list Love among their inactive players for Sunday's game after he practiced on a limited basis for a second straight week. Love has been out since injuring his left medial collateral ligament during the final series of a season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil.

Love arrived at Lambeau Field wearing a Brett Favre No. 4 Packers jersey. Favre, who spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Packers but spent his final two seasons with the Vikings, announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Favre made the disclosure as part of his testimony to a congressional committee about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi.

With Love unavailable the past two weeks, Malik Willis has led the Packers to victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Willis went a combined 25 of 33 for 324 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions in those two games. He also rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The injury-related news for the Packers (2-1) wasn’t entirely positive heading into their NFC North matchup with the Vikings (3-0).

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander won’t play as he deals with quadriceps and groin issues that prevented him from practicing Friday. The Packers also will be missing cornerback Carrington Valentine for a second straight game because of an ankle issue.

That leaves Green Bay’s secondary at far less than full strength as the Packers try to contain a Minnesota receiving group that features 2022 All-Pro Justin Jefferson as well as Jordan Addison, who is available Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

The Packers' other inactive players are safety Kitan Oladapo, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle Travis Glover and defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Inactive players for the Vikings are linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., cornerback Fabian Moreau, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez and offensive tackle Walter Rouse.

