Padres lefty Blake Snell removed after throwing 7 hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell took a no-hitter though seven innings Tuesday night before being replaced by reliever Robert Suarez in the eighth against the Colorado Rockies.

Snell, the big league ERA leader who is making a push for his second Cy Young Award, threw 62 of his 104 pitches for strikes. He struck out 10 and walked four, pushing his major league-leading total to 96. His season high is 113 pitches and his career high is 122.

Snell has never completed eight innings in the majors and San Diego manager Bob Melvin decided seven was enough. There were a smattering of boos when Suarez came into a scoreless game.

Center fielder Trent Grisham and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. both made nice running catches in the sixth to keep the no-hitter going, and Grisham made another nice grab in the seventh.

Snell is 14-9 with a 2.33 ERA in 32 starts this season. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018. He was traded to San Diego before the 2021 season.

Joe Musgrove threw the Padres’ only no-hitter on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team.

