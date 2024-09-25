Sports

Padres turn triple play to clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Dodgers

By BETH HARRIS

Padres Dodgers Baseball San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Jackson Merrill waits to congratulate him during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night when they turned a triple play to preserve a 4-2 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

After missing the postseason last year, Manny Machado and the Padres earned the eighth playoff berth in franchise history. They are guaranteed at least a National League wild card with five games remaining in the regular season.

San Diego is two games behind Los Angeles with two games left in their series at Dodger Stadium.

