Paige Bueckers eyeing a national title after playing at Gampel Pavilion for the final time

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — After the game was over, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to the court with a microphone in her hand.

It was a similar scene a year ago, when she announced she was coming back to play for the Huskies one last time. This time, it was her chance to thank the fans who supported her during her five seasons at UConn following her final home game at Gampel Pavilion.

They had a lot to celebrate. Bueckers had just matched her career high with 34 points in a 91-57 victory over South Dakota State on Monday night that moved the Huskies into their 31st consecutive Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

“It means everything,” Bueckers said. “We started playing here with cardboard cutouts as the fans, so just to have gone through that and then experienced the other side of it, which was amazing. The atmosphere was amazing. You can’t even hear timeouts, can’t even hear fouls, can’t even hear the when the whistle blows just because of how loud they are and how much support they show.

“It’s been a dream to play here, a dream to wear this uniform, a dream to play in this environment. As much more times you want this to continue to happen, you just take every single chance you have and never take it for granted.”

UConn got off to a slow start against a veteran South Dakota State team that upset No. 7 seed Oklahoma State in the first round to set up the first meeting between the teams.

Bueckers had UConn’s final 10 points of the first quarter. She was just getting warmed up.

“It is incredible to watch,” UConn guard Azzi Fudd said. “You almost feel sorry for the other team when Paige is locked in. There is nothing you can do to stop her. No matter what shot she takes, the ball is going to go in. It was fun to watch and see what she does.”

It has not been the easiest of five years for Bueckers. She missed one season and was limited to 17 games in another one.

She has one last chance to win a national championship before going to the WNBA, most likely as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

“When you’re in high school, it seems so easy, you know? I go to UConn and win a national championship," coach Geno Auriemma said. "The reality hits and you realize it’s incredibly difficult to do that, so I don’t want anyone to feel less than full when they leave here if they don’t have a national championship.

“She’s put herself in that position that if she leaves here without winning one, she’s going to feel less than full. I don’t feel that way and as I said, she’s doing things that no one’s ever done before. She’s had to do a lot for us the entire time she’s been here and she’s getting rewarded. Everything that you all have said about her, that everybody’s written about her, it’s all true.”

Bueckers and the Huskies will face Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

There will be a time when Bueckers will reflect on the memories of her time playing in Connecticut. She was not ready to consider Monday's win as the final chapter of her UConn career.

“I’m sure we’ll have more time to reflect on it when the season is over,” Bueckers said. “Right now we’re super focused on the present but obviously just extremely grateful and you can’t really put into words how much this place has meant to me. I’m forever indebted and it’s become my second home.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.