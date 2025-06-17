Panthers can clinch a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup championship by beating the Oilers in Game 6

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida Panthers can win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row by beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the final on Tuesday night.

Their first chance to clinch the franchise’s second championship comes at home after a dominant performance in Game 5 at Edmonton.

“It’s a great opportunity,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Our fans have given us so much love and support and momentum this year that they deserve this type of game at home.”

Since opening night of their title defense, the Panthers have won 32 of 50 games at their arena on the edge of the Everglades. Their NHL-record-tying success of winning 10 on the road this playoffs has allowed them the opportunity to close out the Oilers at home.

“We don’t really try to think where we are, where we play, but obviously it’s fun to be at home — have the home energy, have the home crowd, and be able to play in front of them,” center Anton Lundell said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a loud building, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Last year, they lost their first try on the road, then let two more slip away before finishing it off in Game 7. Players believe going through that steeled them for what is in front of them now.

“Everything we’ve kind of gone through, we just have more experience, so you get a little bit more comfortable in the situation,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. "Whenever you can gain experience and feel like the moment’s not bigger than it is, it helps and it helps the nerves and, yeah, you just go out and play your game.”

That is captain Aleksander Barkov's thought process, eschewing the past for a focus on the present.

"Experience helps with that kind of stuff, but the most important thing is to stick with your game," Barkov said. "That’s the thing. You don’t need to change anything. You need to just be as good as possible. And that’s been our whole mindset all playoffs: Every next game, you have to be a little better than the previous game.”

