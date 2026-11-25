MANCHESTER, England — Barcelona edged closer to the Champions League knockouts with a 4-1 win against Sabah on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon scored twice for the five-time European champion against Azerbaijani debutant Sabah in Baku. Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus were also on target as Barcelona sealed a fourth win from the league phase and moved within three points of leader Real Madrid.

Even in defeat Sabah fans were given a moment to remember when Joy-Lance Mickels fired in a consolation goal from close range in the 63rd minute.

In its debut campaign in European club soccer's top competition, Sabah has faced two of the sport's giants in Manchester United and Barcelona. It lost 4-0 to United in September, but Mickels' goal ensured it didn't suffer a repeat against Spanish champion Barcelona.

In the other early game, Villarreal won 1-0 at Slavia Prague.

PSG and Bayern without star players

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is without Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bayern Munich has a Harry Kane-shaped hole at the point of its attack.

Two of the favorites to win the competition will have to cope without their star players for some time as they plot their routes to the knockout phase.

Doué and Kvaratskhelia are both sidelined with ACL injuries, delivering a major blow to PSG's bid to win a third consecutive title, and become only the second team to achieve that feat after Madrid.

Bayern has lost Ballon d'Or winner Kane for likely several months with ankle ligament damage.

Kane's absence could be more telling on Bayern's immediate ambitions, with the German giant having won two and drawn two of its opening four games in the league phase. It was playing Lille on Wednesday, starting the night 14th in the standings. The top eight automatically advance to the round of 16.

PSG was second with a 100% winning record, behind leader Real Madrid. It hosts Roma, with coach Luis Enrique saying his team can cope despite injuries.

“Over the last three years, this team has shown its ability to be resilient. It’s a great challenge to take on. We need to focus on improving further and finding solutions, whether that’s in terms of tactics or technique,” he said. “This is a unique and special moment for us. We remain motivated to raise our game even higher.”

Pochettino returns to Champions League

Arguably Mauricio Pochettino's greatest achievement was to lead an unfancied Tottenham squad to the Champions League final in 2019.

Now he's back in the competition with new team United, desperately needing to turn its season around.

After losing 4-0 to Liverpool in his first game in charge on Sunday, Pochettino was hoping for much better for his team at Sporting Lisbon.

“The situation is fragile. We are not fragile. We are a strong team, they showed that last season when they finished third and now we are playing in the Champions League,” Pochettino said. “I think we are going to turn round the situation.

“We are Manchester United and we need to believe we have the capacity to turn that situation.”

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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