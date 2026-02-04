Patrick Mahomes' father arrested after authorities say he violated DWI probation

TYLER, Texas — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested in Texas after authorities said he violated his probation from a conviction for driving while intoxicated.

Patrick “Pat” Mahomes Sr., 55, was arrested Tuesday during a meeting with his probation officer after a warrant was obtained for a probation violation, authorities said. He remained in Smith County jail in Tyler on Wednesday. His attorney did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The elder Mahomes was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty in August 2024 to a DWI charge. On Jan. 1, he had a high alcohol reading on his ankle monitor, according to a probation violation report.

Mahomes Sr. had been arrested on the DWI charge in February 2024, a little more than a week before his son led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl championship with a win over San Francisco.

Smith County jail records show multiple DWI arrests over the years for the elder Mahomes.

Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for six teams during an 11-year major league career that ended in 2003, according to Baseball Reference.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.