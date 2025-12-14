Patrick Mahomes injures left knee as Chiefs eliminated from playoffs with loss to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his left knee while trying to keep his team's postseason hopes alive in the waning seconds of a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid acknowledged afterward "it did not look good."

The Chiefs had just crossed midfield with less than two minutes to go when Mahomes scrambled toward the Kansas City sideline, then tried to get rid of the ball. He was spun to the ground upon release by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, and the two-time MVP immediately grabbed at his left knee while trainers converged on him.

Mahomes was eventually helped to the blue injury tent on the sideline, but he only stayed there for a few moments. He soon emerged with staff members on either side of him, limping toward the locker room with a white towel draped over his head.

“He will get an MRI tomorrow or this evening,” Reid said, “whenever we can.”

Gardner Minshew entered the game and completed three straight passes to give the Chiefs a chance. But he was picked off by Derwin James on a jump ball intended for Travis Kelce with 14 seconds remaining, sealing the Chargers' season sweep of Kansas City.

“I hate the situation. I hate that I couldn’t deliver the win and keep our hopes alive,” Minshew said.

The loss, along with wins by Jacksonville, Buffalo and Houston, eliminated the defending AFC champs from playoff contention.

“It’s very frustrating, man. It’s been hard to watch for Pat, a dude that puts so much into it,” Minshew said. “I’ve never seen someone give so much of themselves to the team. I have confidence in him and his ability to come back better than ever.”

Chiefs banged up everywhere

The injury to Mahomes, who threw for just 189 yards with an interception, was merely the latest — and perhaps most severe — in a series of setbacks that had turned what had been one of the NFL's best offenses for the better part of a decade into a shadow of itself.

Kansas City started the game with left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve with a fractured wrist, backup Wanya Morris out with a knee injury, right tackle Trey Smith inactive with an ankle injury and right tackle Jawaan Taylor dealing with a triceps injury.

Backup right tackle Jaylon Moore hurt his knee during the game, too, leaving journeyman Esa Pole and Chukwuebuka Godrick — an international pathway player who had never appeared in an NFL game — to protect Mahomes down the stretch.

The Chiefs also were missing Marquise Brown, who was inactive while dealing with a family matter, and fellow wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was crushed by Chargers cornerback Tony Jefferson after a 20-yard catch and was evaluated for a concussion.

Another receiver, Xavier Worthy, missed part of the game while clearing the concussion protocol.

It hasn't just been the Chiefs' offense where the injuries have mounted.

They began the game without Trent McDuffie, who was inactive with a knee injury. Then in a span of three straight plays, they lost linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Jaylen Watson, though each of them eventually returned.

“We have a lot of guys who are very resilient in our locker room,” Jones said. “We all knew what was at stake. We all wanted to be part of this game. We were looking forward to it. Unfortunately, we didn't get the outcome we hoped for, but everyone battled.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.