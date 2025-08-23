Phillies ace Zack Wheeler needs additional surgery, is out for the rest of the season

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome and will require additional surgery that’s expected to sideline him for six to eight months, the team announced Saturday.

Wheeler had a follow-up evaluation following a surgery on Aug. 18 to remove a blood clot from his upper right arm.

After receiving a second opinion, it was recommended that Wheeler undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery in the coming weeks. Such a surgery would threaten Wheeler’s ability to start the 2026 season on time.

Wheeler, 35, was 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 24 starts across 149 2/3 innings this season. His 195 strikeouts lead the National League and he was widely considered a top candidate in this year’s NL Cy Young race. Wheeler is a two-time runner-up for the Cy Young Award, finishing second in 2021 and 2024.

