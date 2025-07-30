Phillies acquire hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins, AP source says

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran on Wednesday, trading two top prospects to the Minnesota Twins for the hard-throwing reliever.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a review of medical records.

Duran has 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings.

Catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel were shipped off to Minnesota in the deal. Tait, 18, is batting .255 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs across two minor league stops this year, and Abel, 23, made his major league debut in May.

Philadelphia is battling the New York Mets for the NL East title. The Phillies won the division last year before they were eliminated by the Mets in their NL Division Series.

