Phillies turn rare 1-3-5 triple play against Tigers, 1st since 1929

DETROIT — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare third-inning triple play to snuff out a possible Detroit Tigers rally on Monday night.

Trailing 4-0, the Tigers had a chance to get something going when Zach McKinstry and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners.

Matt Vierling hit a broken-bat liner back to Aaron Nola, who tossed to Bryce Harper to double Kelly off first.

McKinstry had never stopped running from third, so Harper had plenty of time to flip to Alec Bohm to finish the triple play.

It was the first 1-3-5 triple play in the majors since the Tigers turned one against the Red Sox on July 11, 1929, Major League Baseball said, citing the Society for American Baseball Research.

