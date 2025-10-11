Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts ejected from WNBA Finals Game 4 after heated argument

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected from Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after receiving two quick technical fouls in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

Tibbetts — a second-year coach — was arguing a foul call against Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani when he got in the face of referee Gina Cross, who almost immediately called two quick technicals. Tibbetts reacted in disbelief before being escorted from the court.

“I think the refs aren’t doing a good job tonight, I’m sorry,” Mercury star Kahleah Copper told ESPN in an on-court interview after the third period. “But we’ve just got to keep our heads.”

It's not the first time WNBA officials have been at the center of controversy during this postseason. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected in Game 3 of the semifinals against Phoenix when she argued after star player Napheesa Collier got hurt in the final minute. Reeve was suspended for Game 4, in which the Lynx were eliminated by the Mercury.

