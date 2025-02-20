Players 1, Umpires 0: Cubs hurler Cody Poteet makes first ABS challenge in spring training and wins

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet believed the 95 mph fastball he threw to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was in the strike zone. Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo disagreed and called it a ball.

Instead of arguing, Poteet simply patted the top of his cap, signifying he wanted to challenge the call.

After a few seconds, the verdict was ready on the video board in right-center field. Poteet was correct — the pitch was a strike, just catching the bottom of the zone.

The first test of the Automated Ball-Strike System went off without a hitch Thursday, with Randazzo quickly reversing the call. Instead of a 1-1 count for Muncy, the batter was in an 0-2 hole and struck out three pitches later.

Robot umpires arrived in the big leagues, at least in exhibition games. The Cubs and World Series champion Dodgers opened the spring training schedule with an added wrinkle: Camelback Ranch is among the test sites for the ABS, which could be used in big league regular-season games as soon as 2026.

Human umpires still call every pitch, but each team has the ability to challenge two calls per game, with no additions for extra innings. A team retains its challenge if successful, similar to the regulations for big league teams with video reviews, which were first used for home run calls in August 2008 and widely expanded to many calls for the 2014 season.

Only a batter, pitcher or catcher may challenge a call, signaling with the tap of a helmet or cap. Assistance from the dugout is not allowed. A challenge must be made within 2 seconds, and the graphic of the pitch and strike zone will be shown on the scoreboard and broadcast feed. The umpire then announces the updated count.

MLB estimates the process averages 17 seconds.

The Cubs and Dodgers opened this year's spring training schedule earlier than the other 28 teams because they're playing each other in Tokyo to open the regular season on March 18-19. There will be five games on Friday before all teams get started this weekend.

The Dodgers played a few of their regulars in the opener, including shortstop Mookie Betts, third baseman Max Muncy and right fielder Teoscar Hernández. Yoshinobu Yamamoto started on the mound as he prepares to start the opener in Tokyo.

Yamamoto threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out two. He threw 19 of 27 pitches for strikes.

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup as he continues to recover from offseason surgery on a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, an injury sustained during the World Series. He's expected to get some Cactus League at-bats and be ready to hit by the regular season but likely won't pitch until May.

MLB has installed the ABS system in 13 spring training ballparks that are home to 19 teams. The Florida stadiums, all in the Florida State League, are Detroit, Minnesota, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Toronto, plus the ballpark shared by Miami and St. Louis.

Five test sites in Arizona all are shared: the Diamondbacks/Colorado, Chicago White Sox/Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland/Cincinnati, Kansas City/Texas and Seattle/San Diego.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

