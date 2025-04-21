Pope Francis was a card-carrying soccer fan. And a promoter of the values in sports

ROME — (AP) — From meetings with Diego Maradona to the passion for his beloved Buenos Aires club, San Lorenzo, Pope Francis was an avid soccer fan. And a promoter of sports in general.

Francis died Monday at 88 and the soccer and sports world immediately paid homage.

All sports events scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed to mourn Francis, including four top-flight soccer matches. A minute of silence will be observed before all sports events later in the week, the Italian Olympic Committee added.

“Italian soccer joins in the mourning of millions of people following the death of Pope Francis. He was a great example of Christian caring and dignity in the face of suffering and he was always attentive to the sports world and particularly soccer, of which he was a fan,” said Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina. “He will always remain in the hearts of the faithful and lovers of soccer.”

Francis' passion for soccer became known almost immediately after he was elected pope in 2013 when San Lorenzo tweeted a photo of him holding up the club's crest. He was even a card-carrying member of the club, with San Lorenzo ID No. 88,235.

San Lorenzo is nicknamed “the Saints.”

In Italy, there were also suggestions that Francis supported Juventus since his family came from the Piedmont region where the Turin club is based. Francis' father, Mario Bergoglio, was a basketball player.

San Lorenzo, one of the oldest teams in the Argentine Football Association, performed well after Francis was elected as the 266th pope in March 2013. The team won a national title in 2013 and then claimed the South American Copa Libertadores for the first time a year later. Club officials traveled twice to the Vatican carrying trophies to thank Francis for his support.

A planned new San Lorenzo stadium is to be named for Francis.

Francis met his fellow Argentine Maradona twice as pope. There was a special audience in connection with a charity soccer match in 2014 when Maradona presented the pontiff with a soccer jersey, emblazoned with the name “Francisco” — Spanish for Francis — and Maradona’s No. 10.

"I think we all now realize he's a (star)," Maradona said after another meeting in 2015. "I'm Francis' top fan."

When Maradona died in 2020, Francis remembered the soccer great in his prayers.

Record 15-time European soccer champion Real Madrid also mourned Francis in a message on Instagram:

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to the entire Catholic community on the loss of a historic and universal figure,” Real Madrid said in a statement. “During his pontificate, characterised by the scale of his immense legacy, Pope Francis has represented an enormous spirit of solidarity and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people.”

During a meeting with the Argentina and Italy national teams shortly after he was elected, Francis noted the influence of athletes, especially on youth, and told the players to remember that, "for better or worse" they are role models. "Dear players, you are very popular. People follow you, and not just on the field but also off it," he said. "That's a social responsibility."

Francis often hailed sports as a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially for young people.

During a global conference on faith and sport in 2016, Francis implored leaders to do a better job of keeping corruption off the playing field and said sports must be protected from manipulations and commercial abuse.

"Francis was a special pope, able to illuminate in his time like only the greatest can," Gianluigi Buffon, the former captain of Italy's national soccer team who met the pope on multiple occasions, said on Instagram. "He showed us the way with great courage and moved our souls. I will carry his example forever in my heart."

