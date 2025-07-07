Powell joining Heat, Collins to Clippers, Love and Anderson to Utah in 3-team trade, AP source says

MIAMI — (AP) — The Miami Heat are acquiring Norman Powell, John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday.

Also in the deal: at least one second-round draft pick, going from the Clippers to Utah, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gotten the required approval from the NBA.

Powell averaged 21.8 points last season for the Clippers and is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range. Collins averaged 19 points in 40 games for the Jazz last season, while Love averaged 5.3 points in 23 games with the Heat and Anderson averaged 6.7 points in 25 games after being traded to Miami.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Powell figures to give Miami much-needed scoring and shooting. The Heat were 24th out of 30 teams in points per game last season, plus have already seen the departure of Duncan Robinson — the team's all-time 3-point leader — this summer. Robinson is joining the Detroit Pistons.

Love is an NBA champion, a five-time All-Star, a likely Hall of Famer when his playing days end and had expressed interest in possibly remaining with the Heat even past his current contract — which is set to expire after the coming 2025-26 season.

“Never thought I’d be a math problem,” Love posted on social media after being informed of the trade. “Welcome to the NBA.”

Collins has averaged 16 points per game in eight seasons, the first six with Atlanta and two with Utah. Anderson will be joining his sixth team, after previous stints with San Antonio, Memphis, Minnesota and Golden State before getting sent to the Heat as part of the trade that moved Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

