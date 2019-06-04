0 Previewing Game 3 of the NBA Finals

OAKLAND - The reigning champs showed that despite injuries, they aren't going away softly.

The Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals up at a game apiece after defeating the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2.

Golden State was able to make a strong run in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 34-21, including an 18-0 run to begin the quarter.

The team also received key contributions from bench players in Quinn Cook and Andrew Bogut, but the highlight from the game came in the form of a double-double from Demarcus Cousins, who had missed most of the playoffs due to injury.

Toronto made a run of their own in the fourth quarter, but were silenced with a game-clinching three pointer by Warriors forward Andre Iguodola.

Although the team is happy tilting things back in their favor for home court advantage, Game 2 saw two key Warriors leave the game with injury in star Klay Thompson and key bench contributor Kevon Looney.

Thompson said after the game that he expects to play in Game 3. Looney is out indefinitely after it was determined he suffered a fracture in his collar bone.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney suffered a fracture in his collar bone and will be out indefinitely in the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN. Looney underwent an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2019

The team has already been without star Kevin Durant, who continues to rehab from a right calf injury.

If Toronto wants to steal a game on the road, they'll have to take advantage of the Warriors' injuries and get contributions from players outside of Kawhi Leonard. Starters Danny Green and Marc Gasol combined for only 14 points in Game 2.

Tip off for Game 3 is slated for 9 p.m. in Oakland on June 5.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.