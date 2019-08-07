Pro Bowl returning to Orlando for 4th year in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pro Bowl is coming back to Orlando for the fourth year in a row, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The NFL said the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Camping World Stadium.
"We're thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events.
Fans interested in purchasing tickets can register here for presale opportunities.
Who else is excited to have another major sporting event in our city? The @NFL Pro Bowl is returning to our @CWStadium. pic.twitter.com/FXzdrsHdOv— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 7, 2019
The @NFL is returning to Orlando for the 2020 #ProBowl presented by @Verizon! 🏈 Catch all the action right here on Jan 26. pic.twitter.com/YkXIxiEdzE— CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) August 7, 2019
The NFL is returning to Orlando for the 2020 #ProBowl presented by @Verizon! 🌴— NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2019
Catch all the action January 26 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/5KrrwuggNE
