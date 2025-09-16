Racing Louisville's DeMelo remains hospitalized day after collapsing during game

Racing Louisville's Savannah DeMelo remained hospitalized and was undergoing tests one day after she collapsed during a match against the Seattle Reign.

DeMelo was taken from Seattle's Lumen Field by ambulance after a medical emergency late in the first half of Sunday night's game. She was being treated at a local hospital.

“I’m lucky to have my family with me while I’m waiting for test results to come back,” DeMelo said in a statement released by the team on Monday. “I’m extremely thankful to our whole medical staff for the quick response. They’ve been with me every step of the way. The support from everyone has truly meant the world to me, and I’m excited to cheer on the girls this week.”

Following the incident, the scoreless game was called off. The second half of the match will be played Tuesday evening at Lumen Field without fans, but it will be broadcast on the league's streaming platform NWSL+ and television partner Paramount+.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support for Savannah,” Louisville coach Bev Yanez said. “This has been an incredibly difficult time for our players and staff, who all care deeply for her, and it’s meaningful to know the entire NWSL community is behind Sav as she recovers. I’m especially thankful to the medical personnel who acted quickly to ensure her safety on Sunday night, as well as to the Seattle Reign and the NWSL for their support."

DeMelo, 27, previously left a match in March because of dizziness and chest tightness and was stretchered off the field. She revealed in May that she has been dealing with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

DeMelo was the fourth pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft out of Southern California. In three seasons with Louisville, she has played in 61 games with 14 goals. She was also on the U.S. national team roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer —

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.