Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. suffered broken leg in mock game, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. broke his right leg in Las Vegas' mock game on Saturday, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the specifics of the injury were not announced.

That person also said more information was needed to determine how long Johnson, who fractured his fibula, would be sidelined.

Johnson has been competing on the second team in practices, but has been with the starters when the Raiders have gone to nickel defenses.

This is his seventh season in the NFL. Johnson signed as a free agent after playing last season in Carolina. He started once for the Panthers and played in 15 games, making seven tackles.

He also has played for New Orleans, Tennessee and Houston and has 20 career starts with 199 tackles and four interceptions.

