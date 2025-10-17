Rams rule leading receiver Puka Nacua out with ankle injury for London game against the Jaguars

BALTIMORE — Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua won't play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of an ankle injury.

The Rams ruled out Nacua and right tackle Rob Havenstein on Friday. Havenstein (ankle) will miss his third consecutive games.

Nacua was injured while falling awkwardly in the end zone during the Rams' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He eventually missed the end of the game after briefly returning.

Nacua didn’t work out when the Rams practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Rams (4-2) spent the week there and were scheduled to land in London on Saturday, a day before playing the Jaguars (4-2).

Nacua ranks second in the league with 54 receptions, and his 616 yards receiving are third to Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase. Nacua also has two receiving touchdowns and a rushing TD with 52 yards on the ground.

Backup running back Blake Corum (ankle), receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) are good to go after dealing with injuries during the week.

