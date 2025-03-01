Rangers trade Lindgren and Vesey to the Avalanche. Wild get Nyquist from the Predators

The Colorado Avalanche made another splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the Central Division rival Minnesota Wild answered with their own addition two hours later.

The Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren and winger Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers for a second- and a fourth-round pick, young forward Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan. They also got the rights to unsigned prospect Hank Kempf.

The Rangers are retaining half of Lindgren’s salary, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the salary retention was not announced as part of the trade.

The Rangers will receive the better of their own or Carolina's pick in the second round and the better of Carolina's or Vancouver's in the fourth round of the draft later this year, the person said.

Minnesota got pending free agent winger Gustav Nyquist from Nashville for a 2026 second-round pick. The Predators are retaining half of Nyquist's salary after scratching him from their game at the New York Islanders for trade-related reasons because the wheels were already in motion for the Wild to acquire Nyquist before the deadline for the second time in three years.

“They’re getting a real good player, real good," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "He’s a smart player, versatile, can play any role on your team. They’re getting one of the best teammates you’ll ever find and one of the best people. So they’re lucky to get him, and hopefully he plays up to what he can bring.”

The Avalanche trade was their second big one of the season. They sent top-line forward Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes in late January, getting a younger player back in return in Martin Necas, and it's possible general Chris MacFarland is not done making moves before the deadline.

New York, which will be without No. 1 defenseman Adam Fox for some time because of an upper-body injury, is four points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Moving on from Lindgren and Vesey does not mean the Rangers are giving up on the season but did not want to lose them for nothing this summer.

They had been interested in Parssinen, 24, for some time. He could fill the depth role vacated by fellow Finn Kaapo Kakko, who was traded to Seattle in December.

Lindgren, 27, has struggled this season, but he gives Colorado some left-handed-shooting depth on the blue line in an attempt to make another long playoff run this spring. Vesey, 31, did not get as much playing time as he would have liked in New York, skating under 10 minutes a game, and could get a bigger opportunity with the Avalanche.

AP freelance writer Scott Charles in New York contributed.

