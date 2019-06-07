Raptors look to take commanding lead in Game 4 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND - The Toronto Raptors are looking to take a commanding lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Raptors currently have a 2-1 series lead after a 123-109 Game 3 victory in Oakland.
Related Headlines
Toronto was able to take advantage of an ailing Oakland team, which had stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both missing the game due to injury.
Golden State believes Thompson will be ready for Game 4, while Durant has been ruled out.
The Warriors will look to even things up at two games apiece or risk being eliminated in front of a frenzied Toronto crowd for Game 5 on Monday.
The Warriors' defense should be shored up with the return of Thompson, making things more difficult for a Raptor team that had too many open looks in Game 3.
Golden State will look to limit Toronto's second chance opportunites at the basket and keep contributions from the rest of the Raptors to a minimum.
Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. Friday on WFTV.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}