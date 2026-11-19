OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are deactivating cornerback Marlon Humphrey for this weekend's game at Carolina after the veteran said on his podcast that “criminals” are among the things Baltimore is best at making.

Coach Jesse Minter announced the move Thursday and said Humphrey was sent home and would not practice.

“I would say this: He's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city,” Minter said. “When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Humphrey apologized for the comments Wednesday, and Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was "not enough."

“They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the podcast. “Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

Minter said Wednesday he loved the city. A day later, he made the announcement that Humphrey was being removed for the rest of the week.

Humphrey is in his 10th NFL season, all with the Ravens. Tackle Ronnie Stanley has been with Baltimore through Humphrey's whole career.

“I was definitely surprised at the choice of words,” Stanley said. “I know Marlon, and I know his heart. I know how much he cares about the city of Baltimore, and you just have to be careful with the words you say and the effect it has on people. I think Marlon is unapologetically himself, and he’s always been like that since he’s been here. But, at the same time, I think he’s taken a step back and realized the maturity that he needs to take to say things the right way.”

Minter said it would be a one-game deactivation.

“Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job. This is a team thing in my opinion,” Minter said. “He’s going to deal with a lot of stuff from this. This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful — going down there for one reason, to play well and win the football game.”

They'll try to do that without Humphrey.

“In this day and age, I think it’s important for these guys to understand that, yes, you have freedom of speech. You can say what it is you want to say, on your phone, on your platform, whatever that is,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. “But that doesn’t give you freedom of consequence. I think that’s where we’re at.”

When Scott produced his statement in response to Humphrey on Wednesday, the mayor also appeared to take a dig at Humphrey's recent performance, saying: “I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way."

The Ravens are 4-6, and they've lost five in a row. A thumb injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson is a primary culprit, but the defense — Humphrey included — has been a source of fan discontent.

“It’s easy to say that Marlon hasn’t lived to the standard. I think it’s safe to say that, defensively, we haven’t lived up to our standard,” Weaver said. “So, as it pertains to him individually, I think a lot of his errors have been a product of technique and fundamentals, which is weird to say for a guy that’s been at his stature for such a long time. But it’s one of those things where you’re constantly sharpening and making sure your tires are aligned as a player. It’s very easy to get comfortable and start to let those things kind of — you just get like — you go by the wayside a little bit.”

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