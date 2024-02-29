Red Bull's Horner dismisses 'anonymous speculation,' denies misconduct after alleged evidence out

SAKHIR, Bahrain — (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner dismissed “anonymous speculation” after alleged evidence in his misconduct investigation was widely distributed Thursday.

Horner led the Red Bull team in practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, a day after the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint that alleged misconduct toward a team employee.

As second practice was going on, a Google Drive file alleged to contain the evidence presented against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including the Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets. The authenticity of the files has not been verified by The Associated Press, and the file came from a generic gmail account.

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations,” Horner said in a statement read out to journalists by a team spokesman on behalf of Horner.

It was noted that it was a statement only from Horner and not on behalf of Red Bell.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way," Horner's statement continued. "It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

