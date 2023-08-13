Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

ROME — (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup.

The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.”

The federation doesn’t have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12, respectively.

Mancini was hired in May 2018.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.