Rockies hiring Paul DePodesta from NFL's Browns to run baseball operations, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio — The Colorado Rockies are hiring Paul DePodesta of "Moneyball" fame from the NFL's Cleveland Browns to run baseball operations, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move has not been announced by the team.

DePodesta, who inspired Jonah Hill's character in the movie “Moneyball,” returns to baseball after nearly 10 years with the Cleveland Browns. He was named Cleveland's Chief Strategy Officer on Jan. 5, 2016.

During his nearly 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, he was the only executive to win divisional titles with five different organizations — the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland.

He takes over for Bill Schmidt, who stepped down following a 43-119 season that flirted with the worst all-time mark in Major League Baseball history. The Rockies are in need of a transformation after becoming the first team with three straight 100-loss seasons since Houston in 2011-13.

