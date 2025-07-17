Rodrigo De Paul to join Leo Messi at Inter Miami, AP source says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Another close friend of Lionel Messi will soon play in South Florida.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has agreed to contract terms with Inter Miami, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old De Paul will leave Atlético Madrid — where he's played since 2021 — for Major League Soccer on a short-term contract with Inter Miami that could potentially lead to a multiyear deal. He had one year left on his contract at Atlético Madrid.

ESPN first reported the deal.

De Paul and national team buddy Messi hope to continue to elevate Inter Miami, which has reached historic heights since Messi's arrival in 2023. The Herons reached the knockout stage of the Club World Cup and have won their past five MLS matches as they eye a second straight Supporters' Shield.

De Paul could be in uniform with Inter Miami in time for the start of Leagues Cup play later this month, though his exact arrival date is uncertain, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced.

The deal, which has been in the works for several weeks, comes as negotiations between Messi and Inter Miami on a contract extension remain ongoing.

The nine-time Ballon d’Or winner's current contract expires at the end of December, and he is expected to return to the club for at least another season.

The signing of De Paul adds another veteran with whom Messi already has chemistry, along with 37-year-old Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, 38, and Jordi Alba, 36.

Messi, Busquets and Alba are Miami's three Designated Players with salaries higher than the league maximum. Alba has already signed a contract extension to remain with Inter Miami through the 2027 season. Busquets has not yet renewed his contract that expires at the end of the season. If Busquets does not return, that could free up a spot for De Paul to eventually become one of Miami's three Designated Players.

De Paul has been a key player for Atlético Madrid since joining the Spanish club from Italian team Udinese in 2021. He helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022 and was part of Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024.

Messi and Inter Miami are coming off a historic season in 2024 in which they finished with the best record in MLS history and the best winning percentage in league history, only to be quickly bounced from the MLS playoffs.

