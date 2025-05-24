Ronald Acuña Jr. hits long homer on first pitch in his return to Braves after missing 1 year

ATLANTA — (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his first pitch 467 feet for a home run in his dramatic return to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Making his first appearance in almost one year, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list and restored to the Braves' lineup almost one year after he tore his left ACL.

Acuña, in his customary leadoff position in the lineup, turned on a fastball from San Diego right-hander Nick Pivetta' and sent the ball into the seats in left-center. Acuña hesitated briefly on his jog around the bases for a shuffle step.

It was Atlanta's only offensive highlight in a 2-1 loss.

Acuña said after the game “I had a feeling” about hitting a homer in his return.

When asked if he meant he had a feeling about a first-pitch homer, Acuña said: “exactly how it happened. ... To me that's just the culmination of all the work I put in.”

Infielder Orlando Arcia, a 2023 All-Star, was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Acuña, who started in right field.

Acuña said through translator Franco Garcia he was “super excited, super happy” to make his return and added “I couldn't sleep that much” after receiving the news of his return on Thursday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced after Thursday night's 8-7 loss at Washington that Acuña would make his season debut on Friday night.

Snitker said Friday it felt good to make out his first lineup of 2025 that included Acuña.

“He’s one of those players that you better not go get a beer or whatever, because you might miss something really cool, you know?” Snitker said. “I mean, he’s that type of force, I think, in the game. I think he’s going to energize everybody. Gonna energize the fans. Gonna energize his teammates."

“Did you think he wasn't going to hit a homer on that first pitch?” Snitker said.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, hurt his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. The 27-year-old played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

This is Acuña's second comeback from a major knee injury. He tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, and returned the following April. When asked Friday what is different about this rehabilitation process, he said "Patience. The patience, for sure. ... I just think I'm in a much better place."

Atlanta entered 24-25 after an 0-7 start.

“It's huge,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “The talent is there. The energy he brings, having Ronald up there at the top of the lineup. ... he can change a game at any point.”

Acuña was a unanimous NL MVP in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

Arcia, 30, was a 2023 NL All-Star when he hit .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs. Arcia lost his starting job due to an inability to compensate at the plate while suffering a defensive decline. He hit only .194 in 31 at-bats this season.

Snitker said he hopes Arcia would ccept a minor league assignment if he does not land another job in the majors.

“I think we all know that it's a business,” Acuña said of Arcia getting cut. “I'm happy to be back but I'm sorry that's the move.”

Nick Allen has taken over as the starting shortstop. Snitker said Luke Williams is the backup shortstop and Eli White, a part-time starter in the outfield, will see more time in the infield.

