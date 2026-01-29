Sabalenka beats Svitolina to reach fourth straight Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Not even a point penalty for hindrance could slow Aryna Sabalenka's run to a fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

The top-ranked Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 Thursday night to move within one victory of a third Australian Open title in four years.

The Belarusian will play the winner of the second semifinal between sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula and fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and was runner-up in Australia to Sabalenka in 2023.

All four players reached the semifinals without dropping a set — only the fifth time in the Open era — and Sabalenka and Svitolina were each on 10-match winning streaks to start the season after titles in warmup events.

Sabalenka kept both of her streaks alive. She hit 19 winners and broke Svitolina's serve twice in the first set.

The 12th-seeded Svitolina, from Ukraine, broke to open the second set but Sabalenka rallied immediately and won the next five games to take the semifinal away. She finished with 29 winners in all against 19 for Svitolina.

She's the third player in the Open era to reach four consecutive women's finals at the Australian Open after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis.

“It’s an incredible achievement but the job’s not done yet,” Sabalenka said. “I've been watching her game, (Svitolina) was playing incredible. I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her. I’m glad the level was there. I think I played great tennis.”

The only hiccup was the hindrance to start the fourth game. Hindrance was called for a distraction that prevents a player from making a shot, and can include an opponent's loud noise. Umpire Louise Azemar Engzell deemed Sabalenka made a prolonged grunt after she shanked a forehand. The hit seemed to be going long but landed inside the baseline, giving Svitolina the chance to play on.

Sabalenka asked for a video review but the point penalty was upheld.

It didn't bother her for long. Sabalenka broke serve in that game and controlled most of the remainder of the match.

