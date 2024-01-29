Saddiq Bey's last-second dunk gives Hawks 126-125 win over Raptors

ATLANTA — (AP) — Saddiq Bey dunked in a Trae Young miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

It was the fifth straight loss was for the short-handed Raptors.

The Raptors had taken a one-point lead when a Young turnover in the backcourt led to a Scottie Barnes dunk with seven seconds remaining.

Bey finished with a season-high 26 points and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. Young had 30 points and 12 assists as the Hawks overcame a night where they shot just 6 for 27 (22%) from 3.

Clint Capela finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta and Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors were without three double-digit scorers in RJ Barrett (knee swelling , 19.2 ppg), Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps contusion, 15.5 ppg) and Jakob Poeltl (ankle sprain, 10.6 ppg).

The absence of the 7-foot-1 Poeltl was particularly felt early, as the Hawks had five dunks in the first quarter and attacked the lane regularly. Atlanta finished with a 76-52 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the Raptors 51-46.

Jordan Nwora had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Raptors in his third game since being acquired in a trade with the Pacers. He only scored three points in his first two games with the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes had 24 points and eight assists for Toronto and Gary Trent Jr. added 16.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was ruled out with hamstring soreness shortly before tipoff. The former All-Star who is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game has been the subjects of trade talks. He had started all 45 games prior to Sunday.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Bulls on Tuesday for the second of a six-game road trip.

Hawks: Host the Lakers on Tuesday.

