San Antonio Spurs, De’Aaron Fox agrees to four-year, $228M extension, AP source says

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $228 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Fox is under contract this season for the final year of his five year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in 2026-27, said the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Spurs have yet to announce the agreement. ESPN first reported the deal.

The move was expected after the Spurs made a big splash at the trade deadline last season by getting Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Fox has career averages of 21.5 points and 6.1 assists in eight NBA seasons. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists in 17 games with the Spurs last season.

The Spurs, with Fox, Victor Wembanyama, rookie of the year Stephon Castle and this year’s No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, appear poised to be a challenger in the Western Conference.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

