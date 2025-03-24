Sasaki, Crews and Domínguez are among baseball's most intriguing rookies for the 2025 season

CHICAGO — (AP) — It sure looks as if another impressive group of prospects could have a major impact on the majors this year. Baseball’s next big star could be part of this year’s rookie class.

Here is a closer look at some of the majors’ most intriguing rookies this year:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki

The rich got a little richer when the World Series champions signed Sasaki to a minor league contract in January that included a $6.5 million signing bonus. The 23-year-old right-hander with a fastball that tops 100 mph had a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Pacific League. The star-studded Dodgers could employ a six-man rotation during parts of the season to help with Sasaki's transition to the majors.

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez

Juan Soto's departure in free agency should clear the way for regular playing time for Domínguez with New York. Nicknamed "The Martian," Domínguez was signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old in 2019. He made his major league debut in 2023, but his development has been hampered by elbow and oblique injuries. He hit .314 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 58 games over three minor league stops last year.

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews

The sweet-swinging Crews was taken by Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 amateur draft, right after his LSU teammate Paul Skenes went No. 1 overall to Pittsburgh. Crews can do it all, batting .270 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 25 steals in 100 games in the minors last year. He was brought up by Washington in August and swiped 12 more bags while hitting .218 with three homers in 31 games in his first stint in the majors.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe

The 22-year-old Jobe steps into Detroit's rotation after tossing four scoreless innings over two relief appearances in his first big league stint in September. He also worked 1 2/3 innings of three-run ball in the playoffs. The right-hander was selected by the Tigers with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw

Shaw takes over at third base for a Cubs team hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The 23-year-old Shaw was selected by the Cubs with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft. He hit .284 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and 31 steals over two minor league stops last year.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony

The Red Sox have a solid outfield with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, but the 20-year-old Anthony — one of baseball's top prospects — is pushing for a spot. He finished last season with Triple-A Worcester, batting .344 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 35 games, to go along with a .982 OPS. He could make his big league debut this summer.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar

Lawlar, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was hampered by thumb and hamstring injuries last season. But there is still a lot to like about the 22-year-old shortstop. He played in just 23 minor league games last year, but he hit .318 with two homers and 20 RBIs. He is going to begin the season with Triple-A Reno so he can receive regular playing time.

Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson

The son of former big league infielder Jack Wilson is a key building block for the A's in the runup to their planned move to Las Vegas. Jacob Wilson made his major league debut in July, and the 22-year-old shortstop hit .250 with three RBIs in 28 games. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft also batted .433 (90 for 208) with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 53 games in the minors last year.

San Diego Padres outfielder Tirso Ornelas

Ornelas is coming off an impressive season with Triple-A El Paso, hitting .297 with 23 homers and 89 RBIs in 128 games. The Mexico native was signed by San Diego as part of its 2016 international signing class. He was sent down to minor league camp late in spring training, but he could make his big league debut this summer.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano

The 35-year-old Sugano agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract with Baltimore in December. He is coming off his third MVP season in Nippon Professional Baseball's Central League, going 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA for the Yomiuri Giants. With Corbin Burnes' departure in free agency, the Orioles are hoping Sugano can provide a lift for their rotation.

