Sex toy thrown near Indiana's Sophie Cunningham during game in Los Angeles

A sex toy landed near Indiana's Sophie Cunningham after it was thrown from the stands in Los Angeles while the Fever played the Sparks on Tuesday night.

The incident in Los Angeles occurred with 2:05 left in the second quarter with the object landing in the lane near Cunningham, who had been vocal on social media about fans throwing the toys on the court. The Fever forward jumped back in surprise and then Kelsey Plum kicked it into the stands.

“I think its ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. “It's also dangerous and players' safety is number one. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it's really stupid.”

Plum added that she thought both teams did a great job “playing on, don’t give it any attention. The refs too, I really appreciate them too, was just like hey let’s go.”

Cunningham walked over to the Sparks bench and was laughing about it.

According to social media posts, green toys were also thrown in Phoenix and New York, but didn’t reach the court. The one at Barclays Center landed near a child.

A week ago the first incident occurred in Atlanta late in the fourth quarter of the Dream's game against Golden State in College Park, Georgia. A fan was arrested, according to the WNBA, and was ejected from the arena and faced a minimum one-year ban.

On Friday, another sex toy was thrown in Chicago under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of Golden State's 73-66 victory over the Sky. An official kicked the object aside before it was picked up and removed.

It’s unknown if the fan who threw the object at the Sky game was arrested.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

