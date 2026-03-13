Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20 points for 127th straight game, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive games with 20 points or more, extending his streak to 127 on Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard hit two free throws in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics to reach 19 points. With the crowd on its feet, Gilgeous-Alexander pump-faked several times and drilled a jumper over Baylor Scheierman from beyond the free-throw line with 7:04 left in the period to push his total to 21.

Chamberlain's record had stood until 1963, and early on, it looked like Gilgeous-Alexander might struggle to break it. He didn't score until halfway through the first quarter, but he had 10 points by the end of the period and 17 at halftime.

Gilgeous-Alexander won his first MVP award last season, and his consistency for the defending champion Thunder could lead to a repeat. He won the scoring title last season and ranks second in scoring this year. Oklahoma City has the league's best record.

Coach Mark Daigneault credited Gilgeous-Alexander for his steady focus.

“That’s the impressive thing about him,” Daigneault said before the game. “Human nature is that you have success, you ease a little bit, and he’s the opposite. He tastes it, he wants more, he wants to come back for seconds.”

Chamberlain scored at least 20 in 126 straight games from 1961 to 1963. He had 20 or more in every game of the 1961-62 season for the Philadelphia Warriors, which included his record 100-point game in 1962. Chamberlain’s streak ended on Jan. 20, 1963, when he was ejected after just four minutes for the San Francisco Warriors against the St. Louis Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander tied the record on Monday, when he scored 35 points against the Denver Nuggets. He also had a career-high 15 assists and nine rebounds and hit the decisive 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

“He puts the work behind it, does it consistently,” Daigneault said. “He’s a perfectionist when it comes to his craft. He’s got an unbelievably high bar for himself, and yet, he’s incredibly empathic with his teammates.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has five games with at least 50 points during the run, including a career-high 55-point effort against the Indiana Pacers in the second game of this season. He was last held under 20 when he scored 18 on Oct. 30, 2024 against San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander passed Chamberlain's second-best streak of 92 games earlier this season. The Thunder entered the night with a 102-24 record during Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak.

It's been a week of scoring feats in the NBA. Miami's Bam Adebayo scored 83 points on Tuesday, the second most behind Chamberlain's 100-point game.

