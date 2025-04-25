Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after several QB-needy teams pass on him

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. Las Vegas (at No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21) also said no thanks to Sanders, and that's four teams seemingly in need of a signal caller.

How far will Sanders fall?

It’s entirely possible he will be available when the second round begins Friday. However, no one would be surprised to see a team trade into the bottom end of the first round and grab Sanders.

The Giants looked like they might, but they sent three picks to Houston for the 25th overall selection and then chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders.

Concerns about Sanders’ arm strength have become an issue in recent weeks, although his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores.

