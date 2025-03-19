Shohei Ohtani homers at the Tokyo Dome, delighting fans in home country

TOKYO — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a towering solo homer in his return to the Tokyo Dome, taking Chicago Cubs pitcher Nate Pearson deep with a ball that barely cleared the fence in right-center field on Wednesday night.

Ohtani turned on a 99 mph fastball from Pearson and the crowd roared as the ball traveled on a majestic arc deep into the outfield. A few fans reached for the ball but couldn't make the catch. Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong threw the ball back into the stands.

The homer was upheld after an umpire review and gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead, much to the delight of the roughly 42,000 in attendance.

It was another example of Ohtani rising to the moment in a big occasion. The 30-year-old also homered in an exhibition game on Saturday against the Yomiuri Giants.

The homer was Ohtani's third hit in the two-game Tokyo Series. He was 2 for 5 with a double and a single in the Dodgers' 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

