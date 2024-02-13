Slugging free agent Jorge Soler agrees to $42M, three-year deal with Giants, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Slugging free agent outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler has agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal was pending a successful physical. San Francisco President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was still hopeful of upgrading his roster ahead of the start of spring training this week and will have a slugger to give new manager Bob Melvin more depth in the outfield.

The 31-year-old from Cuba was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. Soler played 137 games for the Marlins last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He spent 102 games as DH.

The games played were third-most in his 10-year big league career with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City, Atlanta and the Marlins. He appeared in all 162 games for the Royals in 2019, then 149 during with Kansas City and the Braves in 2021.

San Francisco also acquired infielder/outfielder Otto López from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash. He had been designated for assignment Friday.

The 25-year-old López played in nine major league games with 11 plate appearances during 2021 and ’22 for Toronto then batted .258 with two home runs and 35 RBIs over 84 games for Triple-A Buffalo last year.

San Francisco designated outfielder T.J. Hopkins for assignment to clear roster room for López.

San Francisco hopes to contend in the NL West after hiring Melvin from division rival San Diego to replace Gabe Kapler following two straight years missing the playoffs. The Giants won a franchise-record 107 games and the division crown in 2021.

