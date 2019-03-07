0 Snow not a problem as Apollos remain undefeated in tilt against Stallions

SALT LAKE CITY - The Orlando Apollos are now 4-0 after a 20-11 victory against the Salt Lake Stallions.

While the team's hot start remains the talk of the league, the March snow that consumed the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium was one of the main takeaways from the game.

"It was amazing," said coach Steve Spurrier. "Once you get into the game, you don't even think about it."

It was the first time the Head Ball Coach coached in snow and the first time a lot of Apollos played in it.

Navigating their way through the conditions wasn't easy.

The Apollos got off to a slow start in the first half offensively, only managing six points on the scoreboard.

"We just started calling our gameplan," said coach Spurrier. "Started moving the ball a little bit. We didn't do a lot the first half, just a couple of field goals."

That gameplan came into effect in the second half as the team seemed to have gotten acclimated to the field.

"We only had three possessions in the second half and scored two touchdowns," said Spurrier.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert kept his name in early MVP discussions by completing 22 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Charles Johnson had another quality day at the office by putting up nine receptions for 105 yards.

Similar to their games against Memphis and San Antonio, the Apollos were able to salt the game away in the closing minutes using the ground game to burn clock.

The Apollos remained stingy on defense for the most part, limiting the Stallions to 11 points and only 161 yards passing.

The Apollos will now head to Birmingham to match-up with the 3-1 Iron.

Birmingham is known for starting a quarterback in Luis Perez who said he learned how to play the position from YouTube videos, and a very stingy secondary led by cornerback Jamar Summers.

Perez can be prone for interceptions and has yet to throw a touchdown on the season.

The key to the game will be for the Apollos to minimize Birmingham's redzone opportunities. Trent Richardson has been the Iron's go-to player in short yardage situations and has seven touchdowns on the season.

The game has been flexed to a 2 p.m. March 9 start on TNT.

