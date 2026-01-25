Snow and wind pick up in 2nd half of AFC championship game in Denver

DENVER — The heavy snow and swirling wind moved into the Mile High City for the second half of the AFC championship game Sunday as Denver played New England.

The snow gathered on the field and made the yard lines hard to see. Patriots kicker Andres Borregales sent his 46-yard field goal into the swirling wind wide right late in the third quarter. The Patriots held a 10-7 lead over the Broncos heading into the fourth quarter.

The day started out sunny and 26 degrees (minus-3 Celsius) with a wind chill of 17 (minus-8). A light snow began to fall just as halftime ended and steadily picked up. Players huddled by the heaters on the sideline.

Jarrett Stidham, filling in for an injured Bo Nix, and Drake Maye, an NFL MVP candidate, both struggled in the weather. Stidham threw a TD pass but also fumbled deep in Denver territory that set up New England's TD.

Maye was more effective with his feet than his arm. He had 64 yards and a TD heading into the final quarter.

